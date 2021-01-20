Serious concerns raised over vehicles sliding into oncoming traffic on N56

Serious concern has been raised over a lack of safety measures on part of the new stretch of the N56 Kilmacrennan Road.

The Letterkenny Milford Municipal District meeting has heard that there have been a number of incidents involving vehicles sliding out from the Cashelgay and Coolboy junction into oncoming traffic due to icy road conditions.

Councillor Michael McBride is calling on Donegal County Council to write to Transport Infrastructure Ireland as a matter urgency, asking them to install safety measures on the route.

He says a permanent solution needs to be found:

In supporting Councillor McBride's motion, Councillor John O'Donnell says action needs to be taken before it's too late: