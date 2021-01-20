Pringle repeats call for student nurses & midwives to be paid

A Donegal Deputy has described paying student nurses and midwives 100 euro a week to effectively put their life on line as completely unacceptable.

The Dáil is debating a second motion calling for student nurses and midwives to be paid.

Sinn Féin say it's shameful the new head of the Department of Health will get a pay rise of 80-thousand euro while student nurses only get a new 100 euro a week payment.

Echoing those comments, Deputy Thomas Pringle says a lot more information and clarity is needed surrounding the issue: