Pay proposal for student nurses & midwives ‘outrageous’

A Donegal Deputy has described a proposal to pay student nurses and midwives €100 per week for clinical placements during the Covid-19 pandemic as outrageous.

Sinn Féin are bringing forward a motion before the Dáil later, rejecting the proposed Pandemic Placement Grant would cost around €5.4 million if backdated to September as expected, and paid until the end of the academic year in June.

Last Saturday, the Department of Health announced that the student nurses' placements are being suspended for at least two weeks to free up qualified staff who supervise them for front-line duties.

Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn says students deserve better: