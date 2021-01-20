North West 200 Cancelled

This years North West 200 road racing event has been cancelled.

It the second year in a row that the 200 has been shelved due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was hoped the races could be held later in the year but the organisers had gone against an August event.

A provisional date of the 8th to the 14 May has been set for the 2022 North West 200.

In a statement released on Tuesday evening, the Coleraine and District Motor Club said...

"The official advice from government and public health officials has made it clear the effects of Coronavirus will remain with us for some considerable time to come, despite the roll out of the vaccination programme. In those circumstances, and after much consideration, the Club committee feels it would be impossible to run this year’s event."

"A contingency plan that involved delaying race week from May until August has been given full consideration. However, with so much time, expense and personnel involved in the planning and preparation of the NW200, the risk in pursuing such a plan is too great because of continued uncertainty around both the effects of the virus on our community and the extent of the restrictions aimed at suppressing it."

"The Coleraine Club’s main priority must be to ensure the safety and wellbeing of not only those involved in the event, but also the residents of the north coast area and further afield. It would be extremely difficult, if not impossible, for the organisers to limit the number of people who travel to the area during race week which, in turn, could pose a significant risk to the local population. That is a situation that cannot be contemplated."