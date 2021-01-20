No return to classroom for children with special needs this week

Children with special needs will not be returning to the classroom this week after the Government was forced to abandon the plan.

The Department of Education says the decision was down to "a lack of co-operation" from teacher unions.

The Irish National Teachers Organisation and Forsa had earlier called on the minister to postpone the reopening, saying "efforts to reassure staff schools are safe had failed".

Further talks between the Department and unions are expected over the coming days.

CEO of Inclusion Ireland, Enda Egan, says the news is devastating for the children and their families: