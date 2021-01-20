Minister indicates Level 5 restrictions will not be lifted

The Public Expenditure Minister has indicated Level 5 restrictions will not be lifted at the end of this month.

As of last night, there were 113 patients with Covid-19 being treated at Letterkenny University Hospital - 5 in ICU while there were 90 new confirmed cases reported in Donegal.

1,897 patients were in public hospitals last night with the virus, while nationally 209 people were in intensive care.

93 deaths from Covid 19 were recorded yesterday, the highest figure to date.

Michael McGrath says the figures are still to high for the restrictions to ease, but says the plan is for schools to reopen as planned on February 1st: