Military to be deployed in North to assist in fight against Covid-19

Stormont's Health Minister has confirmed the military is to be deployed in Northern Ireland - to assist the health service in the fight against covid-19.

Robin Swann asked the ministry of defence to help out at what he's described a particularly challenging and critical period for the health service.

The move will see over 100 medical technicians provide nursing support to a number of trusts.

Minister Swann says hospitals are under immense pressure and additional staff will be welcome on the frontline.