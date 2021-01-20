Mick Hennessy planning busy year for Brett McGinty

Brett McGinty will have his second professional fight on March 27th.

Promoter Mick Hennessy has confirmed middleweight McGinty and Monaghan's Stevie McKenna will be on the bill as both fighters continue in the early stages of their pro careers.

The venue and opponents will be confirmed at a later date.

St. Johnston native McGinty won on his debut in December with a points victory over Croatian Jan Ardon, winning all but one round in his six round bout in Redditch, England.

McKenna already has seven wins under his belt.

Promoter Hennessy says the plan is to promote both fighters in Ireland with title shots in mind...