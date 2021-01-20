Long-term solution needed for cross border patients – Gallagher

There are calls for a longer-term cross border healthcare scheme following the end of the EU Cross Border Healthcare Directive.

The scheme, which was terminated as a result of Brexit, has been described as a significant success since it began operating in Ireland in June 2014 with the HSE paying out more than €40m under the initiative over the past three years.

A new, temporary scheme titled 'Northern Ireland Planned Healthcare Scheme' became operational from 1 January 2021 for 12 months on an administrative basis.

But Donegal native and Senator Robbie Gallagher says a more long term solution is needed to give those affected reassurance: