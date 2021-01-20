Joe Biden sworn in as 46th US President

Joe Biden has been sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.

The ceremony took place in a quieter Washington where spectators have been replaced by a sea of flags.

Kamala Harris has been sworn in as the first female, first black, and first South Asian vice president.

Lady Gaga performed The Star-Spangled Banner after campaigning for Mr Biden.

Joe Biden has taken the Presidential oath of office in the last hour:

President Biden has issued a unifying message as he made his inaugural address: