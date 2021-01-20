Health Ministers to meet over international travel concerns

The Health Minister Stephen Donnelly will meet with his northern counterpart later to discuss international travel.

The sharing of passenger data will be among the issues raised.

Today's meeting between Stephen Donnelly and his northern counterpart Robin Swann will focus on a range of subjects including the sharing of data on passenger locator forms.

The issue has been a headache for ministers north of the border, who've repeatedly requested the information be shared.

It follows concerns that Northern passengers are flying into Dublin Airport instead of Belfast to avoid quarantine requirements.

A spokesperson for Minister Donnelly says Government remains committed to finding a solution while ensuring it complies with its data protection obligations.

The lack of restrictions on arrivals from Britain into Northern Ireland are also expected to be discussed.