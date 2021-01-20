Doherty named on U20 Players of the Year list

Donegal's Aaron Doherty has been named on the EirGrid u20 top 20 list for 2020.

Doherty was part of Shaun Paul Barrett's side which seen Donegal reach the Ulster Final in the early part of last year.

Donegal lost to neighbours Tyrone in that provincial decider and the Red Hand County have four players included on the list - Darragh Canavan, Cormac Munroe, Ethan Jordan and Tiernan Quinn.

Galway captain Jack Glynn was the tournament’s standout player and has been named the 2020 EirGrid Under 20 Football Championship Player of the Year which his Manager, Donal Ó Fátharta has been named as the EirGrid Manager of the Year after leading his squad to provincial and All-Ireland victories, despite it only being his first year in charge.

EirGrid 20 U20

Conor Flaherty (Galway)

Darragh Canavan (Tyrone)

Jack Glynn (Galway)

Cormac Munroe (Tyrone)

Lee Gannon (Dublin)

Sean O’Brien (Kerry)

Dan McCarthy (Kerry)

Conor Raftery (Galway)

Paul Kelly (Galway)

Aaron Doherty (Donegal)

Matthew Tierney (Galway)

Tommo Culhane (Galway)

Mark Lavin (Dublin)

Lorcan O’Dell (Dublin)

Ciaran Archer (Dublin)

Ethan Jordan (Tyrone)

Tiernan Quinn (Tyrone)

Ronan Coffey (Laois)

Ruairi Ó Beaglaoich (Kerry)

Blake Murphy (Cork)