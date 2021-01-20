Delay in opening of Letterkenny Direct Provision Centre

The arrival of families to Letterkenny's Direct Provision Centre has been delayed.

The Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District has confirmed that Covid-19 has had an impact on the progress of plans for the centre.

Up to 60 families were due to start to arrive to the direct provision centre in Letterkenny early this year.

Their arrival has been delayed due to Covid-19.

Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District, Councillor Donal Coyle confirmed at the latest MD meeting that the first of the families will not arrive now until at least the end of February.

Councillor Coyle says some work still needs to be carried out at the premises prior to the accommodation being occupied.

A follow-up meeting with the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth is due to take place in the coming weeks.

Councillors and the local community previously expressed disappointment that there was no opportunity to engage with the Department before a contract for the direct provision centre was signed.