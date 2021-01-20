Deceased dog found dumped in drain in Burnfoot

A dog has been found dumped in a drain in Burnfoot.

The ISPCA say they received a call from a member of the public regarding the deceased German shepherd found near Ballinahone.

ISPCA Senior Inspector Kevin McGinley says he responded to a call from a member of the public and described the discovery as gruesome.

The body of the female German shepherd was found wrapped in a plastic shower curtain and dumped in a drain Ballinahone, Burnfoot.

He says it is shocking and irresponsible to discover an animal discarded in this manner, clearly showing no respect for either the dog or the environment.

The deceased dog was scanned for a microchip and no chip was present making it difficult to locate the owner.

Investigations are continuing and the ISPCA are appealing to the public to come forward to assist with inquiries.