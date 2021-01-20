Covid-19: Healthcare workers under “unrelenting strain”

Healthcare workers are under "unrelenting strain" due to patients presenting with Covid-19, according to the HSE CEO.

Paul Reid advised people not to take heed of anyone who dismisses the virus, and said it is insulting to patients and frontline staff.

93 additional deaths linked with the disease were announced last night 89 of them occurred over the month of January- but its the highest daily number since the pandemic began.

Last night, there were 1,897 patients receiving treatment in public hospitals, while nationally 209 people with the virus were in intensive care.

The number of people with Covid-19 in Letterkenny University Hospital has dropped by seven to 113 with five in ICU.