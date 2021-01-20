Business Matters Ep 27 – Vinny McGroary & David Daly

In this week's Business Matters, Ciaran O'Donnell speaks to Vinny McGroary, Donegal ETB Training Manager, about how Donegal ETB's Further Education and Training (FET) Service is helping businesses across the county to upskill and reskill staff in these challenging times through a variety of funded and training opportunities.

Ciaran also talks to financial advisor, David Daly, who's been working with lawyers in Spain trying to recoup money lost by Irish investors in Spanish property. David reveals that a group of around 20 people from Donegal and the North West are in line to receive a total of €3 million on the back of their recently lodged claims.