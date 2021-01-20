84 Covid-19 cases confirmed in Donegal

61 further Covid related deaths have been confirmed this evening.

2,488 new cases of the virus have also been reported, 84 of them in Donegal.

The number of people in hospital now stands at 1,923, while 210 people are in intensive care.

The 14 day incidence rate of the virus in Donegal continues to fall, it currently stands at 1189.8 cases per 100,000 of the population.

The Chief Medical Officer says the figures show we cannot underestimate the highly infectious nature of the disease and its impact on families and communities.