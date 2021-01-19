Sergeant describes Covid impact among Gardai as ‘reaching pinch point’

A Donegal Sergeant has described the Covid impact among Gardai as 'reaching a pinch point'.

A more detailed report over the impact of Covid-19 on An Garda Siochana is expected to be provided to the Policing Authority next week.

A recent survey conducted of Garda Divisions estimated that almost 50 members of the force in Donegal were currently out of work due to Covid-19.

Sergeant Paul Wallace says there's no doubt that Gardai are more exposed to potentially contracting the virus due to the nature of the job has been reacting to comments made by the Garda Commissioner last night: