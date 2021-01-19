New record high in Covid patients at LUH: 120 on site

The HSE says hospitals are coping with the current levels of Covid-19, but remain under significant pressure.

It comes as latest figures show another new record number of Covid patients at Letterkenny University Hospital.

As of last night, there were 120 patients with the virus being treated on site at the hospital with six in ICU.

Nationally, There were 1,911 patients with Covid in hospital last night - and 199 in intensive care.

The HSE's Dr Vida Hamilton says the high number of people being treated is a challenge: