There are calls on the North's Health Minister to address what has been described as a 'postcode lottery' in terms of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

A number of GPs in Tyrone have been expressing concern over the unequal and unfair distribution of the vaccine.

West Tyrone MP Órfhlaith Begley says she has written to Minister Robin Swann, urging him to urgently rectify the situation.

She says measures need to be put in place to ensure, particularly the most vulnerable, are vaccinated: