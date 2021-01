Leaving Cert Students are suffering 'drastic effects' like stress and a dip in motivation due to uncertainty about the exams.

The Irish Secondary School Students Union say a decision is needed on the Leaving Cert soon.

Education Minister Norma Foley says she would prefer the written exams to go ahead, but has acknowledged 'differing voices' on the matter.

Reuban Murray, President of the Union, says the lack of clarity is starting to impact on students' workload: