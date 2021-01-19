Hopes testing of close contacts can resume as soon as possible

The Chief Medical Officer says it's hoped testing of close contacts can resume as soon as possible.

The practice was put on hold at the end of last year due to pressure on the testing system.

The HSE has said cases may have to drop below 2 thousand a day before it reconsiders the measure.

Last night, 2,121 new cases were confirmed with 8 additional deaths.

34 of the new cases were in Donegal.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan says the plan is for close contact testing to resume as quickly as possible: