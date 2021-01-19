Further calls for change to cross-border tax legislation

The Cross Border Workers Coalition is calling for the cross-border tax legislation to be changed to accommodate new remote working practices.

It's after the Tanaiste announced new legislation is on the way which will give employees the right to request remote working on a permanent basis after the Covid-19 pandemic.

THE CBWC has long campaigned on the basis that current tax legislation on cross-border workers is outdated and does not reflect current working practices.

Spokesperson Aidan O'Kane says now more than ever, it's imperative that cross-border workers are not left behind: