Extra Gardai deployed to NW to support Level 5 restrictions

28 extra Gardai have been deployed to the North West to maximise front-line capacity in policing Level 5 restrictions.

12 Garda reserves and 16 new members have been allocated to the region.

A total of 71 new gardai and 69 garda reserves have been deployed to the frontline today.

The new officers began their training in May 2020 through online learning, and training in the Garda College and in stations.

The Garda reserves have also completed training to prepare them to contribute to frontline policing including public compliance with health guidelines.