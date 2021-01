A deal to get GPs and pharmacists administering the COVID vaccine has been given the go-ahead by cabinet Ministers.

From next month they will be able to give people the AstraZeneca vaccine which can be stored much more easily than the others available.

The deal is worth around €91m and will see vaccinations done in GP surgeries, mass vaccination centres and other venues.

Sinn Féin's Health Spokesman David Cullinane says it's an important step: