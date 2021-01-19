Calls for speed reduction on Golf Course Rd, Letterkenny

There are calls for the speed limit on the Golf Course Road in Letterkenny to be reduced following a number of incidents where walkers have been hit by passing vehicles.

Councillor Jimmy Kavanagh at today's sitting of the Letterkenny Municipal District called for the speed limit on the road to be reduced to 60 kph in the interests of safety.

Donegal County Council has confirmed that the road will be included in a review in 2022.

However, Councillor Kavanagh says the popular route presents many dangers for those using it: