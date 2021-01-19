Cabinet consider plan for GPs & pharmacists to vaccinate 1.5m people

Cabinet will today consider a multi-million euro deal that would see doctors and pharmacists administer Covid-19 vaccines.

It would see roughly 1.5 million people inoculated against the effects of the disease.

The Health Minister will present the 91 million euro deal to his Cabinet colleagues this morning.

If approved, it would see GPs and Pharmacists get 60 euro for vaccinating a patient with two injections and 35 euro per single dose once the option's available.

The plan would begin from early February and run for 6 months.

It's expected the soon-to-be-approved Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine will feature heavily as it doesn't need to be kept at very low temperatures.

It's hoped 1.5 million people will be vaccinated under the agreement.