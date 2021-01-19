Barrett and Duffy in the mix for U20 job

The appointment of a new county U-20 manager here in Donegal could be confirmed in the next week or so.

It has emerged that there are at least two nominations for the position, outing manager Shaun Paul Barrett and former county minor manager, Gary Duffy of Buncrana.

Barrett led Donegal to an Ulster Final last season and he has told this morning's Donegal People's Press that he his leaving his name in the hat to continue in the position.

Gary Duffy said he was still considering whether or not he would contest the position.