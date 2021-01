There's been another rise in the number of people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Donegal.

15,767 people in the county will receive the payment tomorrow, up from 13,877 last week.

Meanwhile, 3,470 people will receive the Covid-19 related illness benefit payment.

A total of 219 PUP payment claims have been closed in the last week in Donegal.

Over €138 million will be paid out this week 460,000 people across the country due to receive the Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week.