Pharmacy staff must be prioritised in vaccine roll out – Murray

A Donegal Pharmacist says pharmacy staff must be prioritised in the vaccine roll out.

Pharmacists will be expected to administer the vaccine once the roll out gets underway in earnest but there's concern locally that they themselves may not be vaccinated prior to that.

Tom Murray, a pharmacist based in Ramelton says pharmacy staff have been on the frontline and have gone beyond the call of duty since the pandemic began.

He says they're eager to be part of the vaccination process but in order to provide a safe service to everyone; they need to be vaccinated as a matter of urgency: