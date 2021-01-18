Pathway forward for upgrades to seven Donegal walking trails

Seven outdoor recreation projects in Donegal are to share €135,000 funding to improve trails for walking and leisure.

The money has been described as a real boost for local communities, tourism and leisure in the County.

The scheme, Measure 1, provides funding for the development, promotion and maintenance of outdoor amenities such as trails, walkways, cycleways and blueways.

The successful Donegal projects being funded under Measure 1 are:

Bealach na Gaeltachta Enhancement of trails Gweedore area, The Rosses, Fintown and Glencolmcille €20,000.00

Lehardan Habour Walk Enhancement of trail Lehardan, Rathmullan, Donegal €20,000.00

Trusk Lough Trail Enhancement of trail Ballybofey €20,000.00

Tip O'Neill Trails & Urris Loops Enhancement of trail Drumfries, Buncrana to Urris, Clonmany €20,000.00

Mountain Top Walk Enhancement of trail Letterkenny €20,000.00

Ard na Mona Looped Walk Provision of carpark Ard na Mona Woods, Greenan, Lough Eske, Donegal €17,988.30

Corrán Binne Trail Enhancement to trail access Largatreaney Horn Head, Dunfanaghy, Co Donegal €17,211.00

The funding is being provided as part of the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme in partnership with Fáilte Ireland, who are co-funding the projects in partnership with the Department of Rural and Community Development.