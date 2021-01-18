LUH ‘under significant pressure’ as 113 Covid patients on site

The General Manager of Letterkenny University Hospital says they envisage a very busy week ahead with staffing continuing to be a problem at the facility due to Covid-19.

It comes as latest figures show that there are currently 113 patients with the virus being treated on site at the hospital, five receiving critical care.

It's a rise of 12 on the previous figure of 101.

A number of departments at the hospital have been hit with staff shortages.

General Manager Shaun Murphy says the hospital is under significant pressure: