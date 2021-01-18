Donegal Gardai remind people to ‘stay the course’

The Donegal Garda Division is reminding people to stay the course and stay at home.

Checkpoints are continuing right across the county to ensure public compliance and that people stay within their 5km travel limit.

Gardai say that they have seen great support for public health guidelines and regulations in the county.

The vast majority of people continue to comply with public health guidelines and Gardai have thanked the public for that.

But they are urging people to please stay at home unless you have an essential reason for travel.