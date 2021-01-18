34 Covid-19 cases confirmed in Donegal

There has been a further 2,121 new Covid-19 cases and 8 additional deaths.

34 cases have been confirmed in Donegal where the 14 day incidence rate currently stands at 1373.8 cases per 100,000 people.

There are now 1,975 people in hospital with the virus and 200 people in ICU.

Meanwhile NPHET says there has been 81 reports of suspected side effects associated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Chief Executive of the Health Products Regulatory Authority, Dr. Lorraine Nolan, says many were mild reactions: