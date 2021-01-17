Woman charged following serious assault on shop worker in Sligo



A shop worker has been seriously assaulted with a hammer in Sligo Town.

The incident happened after a woman entered a store without a face covering at around 6.45 yesterday evening.

The woman in her early 20s was asked to put on a mask and then left the premises - she returned shortly after and struck a female member of staff with a hammer a number of times.

The worker was taken to Sligo University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The woman was arrested by Gardaí and has since been charged - she's due to appear before Sligo District Court on Thursday.