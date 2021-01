Sinn Fein's calling on the Education Minister to urgently engage with workers' unions to ensure the reopening of special education.

The party's education spokesperson, Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, says press releases are getting in the way of discussion and agreement.

The Department's statement said special schools would reopen on Thursday, but the union, Forsa, says no deal was reached.

Donnchadh O'Laoghaire says Minister Norma Foley must resolve outstanding issues with the union.