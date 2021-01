A number of homes and businesses are without water this afternoon in Inishowen due to a burst water main.

Irish Water say repairs may cause supply disruptions to Mullaney and Bohillion in Burt and surrounding areas.

Works have an estimated completion time of 8 o clock tonight.

Irish Water have recommend that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.

Local Councillor Paul Canning has asked those in the area that can preserve water, to do so.