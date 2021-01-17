2,944 more people contract Covid-19, thirteen more patients have died

2,944 more people have contracted Covid-19, and thirteen more patients have died here.

112 of the new cases announced this evening are in Donegal while there are currently 101 covid patients at Letterkenny University Hospital, 3 in ICU.

The Chief Medical Officer says the chance of catching the virus or passing it on is now "very high", and the situation in hospitals is "stark".

He says "serious illness and mortality" will follow for some of those infected, and has again urged people to work from home.

There are now 1,928 infected in-patients, 68 more since yesterday, with 195 admitted to intensive care.