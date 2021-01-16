Shay Given appointed first team coach at Derby County

Shay Given has been appointed the new first team coach at Derby County following the club's announcement of Wayne Rooney as manager.

The Lifford native has been involved with the club since 2018 when he was appointed as goalkeeper coach by then Ram's manager Frank Lampard.

The former Republic of Ireland player, will join Justin Walker and Liam Rosenior as members of Rooney's management team.

Given had been part of Rooney's management team following the departure of Phillip Cocu at the end of November.