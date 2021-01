It's emerged Irish mortgage holders are paying the highest interest rates in the whole of the EU.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty claims Irish people are paying €60,000 more in mortgage interest rates than any other European country.

Figures from the Central Bank show the average mortgage interest rate for Irish borrowers in November was 2.79%, the highest in Europe and more than twice the EU average.

Deputy Doherty is calling for intervention from the Finance Minister: