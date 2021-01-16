96 Covid-19 patients at Letterkenny University Hospital

An intensive care consultant at University Hospital Limerick says hundreds of staff are out due to Covid-19 reasons.

There are 141 patients with the virus in UHL - making it the second worst hit hospital in the country - and there's only two critical care beds available in the facility.

Cork University Hospital has the highest number of patients on site with the virus at 152, with only 1 critical care bed available. While there are 96 Covid patients at Letterkenny University Hospital.

In total, there are 1,846 people with Covid-19 in hospital nationwide.

Dr Catherine Motherway says staff absences are significantly impacting services across the University of Limerick Hospitals group: