Three Donegal All Star Nominee’s

Three Donegal players - Peadar Morgan, Michael Langan and Ciaran Thompson have been named among the 45 nominations for the 2020 Football All Stars.

For the first time in many years, there are no nominees from Tyrone while Kerry have just one.

Players from 10 different counties are represented in the final list with the history-making, six-in-a-row All-Ireland champions Dublin with 13 men throughout every area of the pitch.

Beaten finalists Mayo are next with 12 contenders for the final 15.

After winning a first Ulster title since 1997, Cavan have been rewarded with seven nominations while

Tipperary’s memorable march to a first Munster senior football title since 1935 is reflected in four nominations.

Dublin’s Brian Fenton (Raheny) and Ciaran Kilkenny (Castleknock) are joined by Mayo forward Cillian O’Connor (Ballintubber) in the shortlist for the PwC GAA/GPA Footballer of the Year Award – which will be chosen by their peers.

The vote for the PwC GAA/GPA Young Footballer of the Year Award will be an all-Mayo affair with emerging stars Oisín Mullin (Kilmaine), Eoghan McLaughlin (Westport) and Tommy Conroy (the Neale) shortlisted.

It is intended that the presentation of the PwC All-Star awards will take place late next month in a TV show that will be in line with Covid-19 restrictions and will be confirmed in due course.

PwC All-Stars Football nominations 2020

Goalkeepers

David Clarke (Mayo), Stephen Cluxton (Dublin), Raymond Galligan (Cavan)

Defenders

Davey Byrne, Michael Fitzsimons, Eoin Murchan, John Small, Robbie McDaid (all Dublin)

Oisín Mullin, Eoghan McLaughlin, Lee Keegan, Chris Barrett, Patrick Durcan (all Mayo)

Ciarán Brady, Padraig Faulkner, Gerry Smith (all Cavan),

Kevin Fahy, Bill Maher (Tipperary)

Iain Corbett (Limerick), Aidan Forker (Armagh), Peadar Mogan (Donegal).

Midfielders

James McCarthy (Dublin), Brian Fenton (Dublin), Colin O’Riordan (Tipperary), Gearóid McKiernan (Cavan), Matthew Ruane (Mayo), Ian Maguire (Cork)

Forwards

Niall Scully, Con O’Callaghan, Ciarán Kilkenny, Dean Rock, Seán Bugler (all Dublin)

Cillian O’Connor, Kevin McLoughlin, Ryan O’Donoghue, Aidan O’Shea, Tommy Conroy (all Mayo)

Martin Reilly, Thomas Galligan (Cavan)

Shane Walsh, Paul Conroy (Galway)

Michael Langan, Ciarán Thompson (Donegal)

Conor Sweeney (Tipperary), David Clifford (Kerry)

PwC GAA/GPA Young Footballer of the Year nominees

Oisín Mullin, Tommy Conroy, Eoghan McLaughlin (all Mayo)

PwC GAA/GPA Footballer of the Year nominees

Brian Fenton (Dublin), Ciarán Kilkenny (Dublin), Cillian O’Connor (Mayo)