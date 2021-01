The Tánaiste says he wants to fast-track the National Broadband Plan by up to two years.

The aim is part of the country's first National Remote Work Strategy, which also reveals employees will have a legal right to ask to work remotely by September.

The 3 billion euro National Broadband Plan is due to be finished in 2027, connecting over half a million rural homes and businesses.

Enterprise Minister Leo Varadkar says he wants it finished quicker than planned.