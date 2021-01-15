Stoke ban McClean for Covid breach

Derry man James McClean has been suspended by his club, Stoke City, for breaching COVID 19 regulations.

The Repbulic of Ireland International trained in a private gym.

He won't be considered for tomorrow's Championship game against Blackburn Rovers.

Michael O’Neill’s side lie eighth in the Championship, two points off the last play-off spot.

A club statement said: “Stoke City can confirm that James McClean has been suspended with immediate effect pending a disciplinary hearing into an alleged breach of COVID-19 regulations, namely training in a private gym.

“As a result of the suspension, McClean will not be available for selection for Saturday’s game against Blackburn Rovers.“