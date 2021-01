Sinn Féin is calling for contingency plans to be urgently put in place in case the leaving cert exams can't go ahead.

There are fears these students won't have in-person classes until after St Patrick's Day.

But the government says it still intends to have full, written exams for junior and leaving cert pupils in June.

Sinn Féin's education spokesperson, Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, says that may not be possible if the current Covid-19 trends continue.