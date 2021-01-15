Reopening schools will depend on public’s behavior – Minister

The Education Minister says the reopening of schools in February will depend on the general public's behavior over the coming weeks.

Norma Foley says considerable planning has gone into running this year's Leaving Cert, with papers being adjusted to give students more choice.

It comes as some students have expressed concern about how much school they've missed between this year and last.

Minister Norma Foley says the public needs to adhere to guidelines in order to allow students to go back to school: