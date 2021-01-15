Pringle calls for extra supports for children with special needs

There are calls for programmes to be put in place for children with additional needs following reports of major regression for some children while schools have been closed.

The Education Minister announced yesterday that special needs students at primary level will be able to return to the classroom next Thursday.

However, Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle told the Dail, its vital additional support is provided for these children.

He also hit out at Norma Foley over the Government's U-turns on school reopenings: