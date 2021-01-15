Huge rise in Covid rate across Donegal

There's been a huge rise in the 14 day incidence rate of Covid-19 across all Local Electoral areas in Donegal.

Cases are up across the county resulting in the rate of infection in the Milford and Letterkenny areas being almost double the national average per 100,000 people.

The Glenties area has seen a 128% increase in the 14 day incidence rate from 426.4 to 974.1 cases per 100,000 people with confirmed cases more than doubling to 233.

Figures to January 11th show 184 cases confirmed in North Inishowen, with the area's rate of infection 1084.6, up 119%.

The South of the peninsula has seen a 44% increase in the incidence rate to 1023.9 per 100,000 people and 229 reported cases.

In Milford, the infection rate is almost double the national average of 1497 at 2439.9. Figures up to Monday, show 336 confirmed cases there.

Similary, in Letterkenny, the rate of infection is 2326.2 with 693 cases.

There's been an increase in the number of cases in Lifford/ Stranorlar to 372 with an incidence rate of 1436.9, up 65%.

Donegal has followed the county trend, the incidence rate there is up 108% to 1410.3 with 310 reported cases.