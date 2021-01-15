Donegal fishermen left in ‘appalling situation’

The Taoiseach says efforts are ongoing in a bid to solve the Brexit fall out issue affecting fishermen.

For the last 14 days, fishermen in Donegal and the North have been prevented from landing their produce in their usual piers and harbours because their boat is registered Northern Ireland.

They are only permitted to land their catch at two designated ports - one in Killybegs the other in Cork with those affected saying that often the journey to Killybegs can be dangerous.

Speaking in the Dail, Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn described it as an appalling situation:

Responding Michael Martin says that a review is taking place as it relates to additional resources and costings in the event of manning additional designated ports: