Donegal bus escort raises safety issues over return to school

A Donegal bus escort says while they want to see children with special needs return to school, serious safety concerns remain.

The number on the school bus, no ventilation and no PPE are all said to be major issues.

Disability and carers organisations will meet Department of Education officials to discuss plans for classes to resume next Thursday.

Special needs pupils at primary schools will reopen on a phased basis - and talks are continuing in relation to secondary schools.

Megan who's a local bus escort feels they are not being given enough consideration in the process: